Northwood Village businesses closing for termite treatment

A building along one of the most popular blocks of Northwood Village in West Palm Beach is shut down all this week because of some unwanted guests.
Robert Cardoza said Asian subterranean termites have moved in to a building in the 500 block of Northwood Road. He's working to kick them out.
"They are a little bigger and more aggressive and the colonies a lot bigger (than regular termites)," Cardoza, who works for Apex Pest Control, said. "They're from under the ground. I think they originally came from the Port of Palm Beach a few years ago and they are expanding in this area."
Cardoza said termites tend to flock to wet areas and older building are more at-risk. Employees at Chubby's Dog Walk are taking extra precautions.
While Chubby's was open Monday, it too will temporarily close.
"While we are fortunate enough not to be directly affected, they have to tent the entire complex and we are going to have to be closed for a few days," Fred Marrow said.
Cardoza said exterminating a property this size will cost about $11,000.
"But we are getting through it," Marrow said. "Once it's fumigated, once we have our certificate of occupancy, we'll be OK."
Business owners said they're hopeful they can reopen by Friday.
