Palm Beach County schools proactive in fight against coronavirus

The Palm Beach County School District is taking a proactive stance to combat the coronavirus.
A letter sent to parents and staff Monday morning said the district has implemented enhanced campus kitchen cleaning at all schools for the next 30 days.
"This proactive district-wide cleaning initiative will be re-evaluating at the end of March to determine if continued intensive cleaning is warranted," district spokeswoman Julie Houston Trieste said.
She said the district is also in communication with the Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the coronavirus.
So far, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Palm Beach County, though Gov. Ron DeSantis said there are two presumptive cases in Hillsborough and Manatee counties.
"The district is taking this health threat very seriously, continuing to monitor schools for potential cases," Houston Trieste said.
