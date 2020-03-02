PBSO searching for "vulnerable" woman with autism

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who has autism and other behavioral disorders.
PBSO said 20-year-old Socheata Blossom Weimer was reported missing by her family on Feb. 26 after she failed to return to a recovery center in Lantana.
Authorities said Weimer has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, bipolar disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Weimer has not been taking her prescribed medication, she's vulnerable to influence, and she's been taken advantage of in the past because of her condition, PBSO said.
The young woman is 5'2" and 150 pounds.
Weimer has no phone or means of transportation.
If you know where Weimer is, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400, or your nearest law enforcement agency.
