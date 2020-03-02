Season passes on sale at Rapids Water Park

You can get a discount on an unlimited Gold Season Pass through May 24, 2020. During the promotion, the pass is discounted by $30 at $99.95 (plus taxes and fee). The Gold Season Pass includes free parking, a souvenir bottle, discounts on drink refills, and 10% off food and merchandise and 20% off cabana rentals. If you purchase before March, 15, 2020 you also get one "Bring-A-Friend Free Ticket."