Senior care facility evacuated overnight in West Palm

A fire at a high-rise building for low-income seniors in downtown West Palm Beach forced residents to evacuate their homes early Monday morning.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Residence located in the 200 block of Fern St.
Officials as the scene said a malfunction in the electrical room caused smoke to fill parts of the building.
Firefighters evacuated residents on the first floor and helped to clear out the smoke before everyone was allowed back into the building.
