VIDEO: Pod of dolphins off Palm Beach

A drone photographer captured a spectacular and exciting sight off the coast of Palm Beach.
Ivy Yin with Our Children's Earth Foundation filmed at least 15 dolphins swimming, leaping, and playing in the ocean on Friday.
WATCH VIDEO OF DOLPHINS:
The pod stuck around for several minutes and put on quite a show.
The Our Children's Earth Foundation is a non-profit environmental group that advocates for clean air and clean water to protect children from the harmful effects of pollution.
