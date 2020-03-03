Florida Atlantic University to prepare for coronavirus

With the coronavirus spreading, emergency officials in Florida are working overtime to prepare for any potential impacts here.
On Tuesday, emergency medicine physician residents from Florida Atlantic University's Schmidt College of Medicine will participate in a mock disaster drill involving coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Local nurses and paramedics will join FAU’s medical school in the exercise.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
The drill will involve mock cruise ship passengers who were exposed to coronavirus. In the scenario, they'll arrive by bus where they will be detained and isolated in a simulated cruise ship dock setting.
"Complete with HAZMAT suits, FAU emergency medicine physician residents and local nurses and paramedics will screen and triage the passengers," said FAU spokesperson Gisele Galoustian in a statement.
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2020