Local outreach programs addressing increasing concerns about coronavirus

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — As the planning phase for the coronavirus moves forward in Florida, there's an extra push to ensure all members of the community have access to accurate and clear information.
The Guatemalan-Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach is ramping up its outreach efforts so the messaging about protection and safety comes from a trusted voice.
On Sunday, the non-profit organization hosted a community health fair in partnership with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
The health fair was scheduled several months in advance after medical professionals noticed a concerning trend about a lapse in prenatal care in underserved communities.
In addition to offering free health screenings, doctors and medical students were also able to address increasing concerns about the coronavirus.
“It’s just really about providing a need to this community and being a light when some of them feel like there’s a lot of darkness. and being able to relate to this community and understanding they can come free of judgment and free of bias and really be helped” said Nigel Jagoo, a medical student practicing at Wellington Regional Medical Center.
The free clinic will be offered every three months.
However, doctors from Wellington Regional Medical Center have a three-year plan in place to eventually offer services on a weekly basis.
The Guatemalan-Maya Center is located at 430 N G Street in Lake Worth Beach.
