Local teenager with a soulful voice rocks The Voice

One of West Palm Beaches own is on the hit show "The Voice" on NBC. Allegra Miles debuted Monday night and rocked the house.
"I have a lot of so many incredible people who have been there for me. And I love so much many of my friends and family and they're here tonight," Miles said.
Nearly 50 people showed up for a watch party to see Allegra's debut. She's overjoyed considering she auditioned four times for the show and finally made it.
"It's crazy I got to do it at all, regardless of what happens tonight, what people see, getting to do it is such an honor and thrill," she said.
The room is packed with people sitting on the floor, chairs or standing. And then the show starts and there's screams for Allegra. She comes out and sits at a keyboard and belts out a beautiful song. Kelly Clarkson hits first and then Nick Jonas follows. Watching all of this play outs friend Matt Brown. He says, he knew this was going to happen for Allegra.
"The top that's it, all the way she's going to pave her own way," Brown said.
Allegra picks Nick Jonas as her coach for the next episode. Her mom is proud.
"This is a stepping stone to the next thing that she decides to do with her life," Thia Muilenberg said.
It is obvious music is Allegra's path and her appearance on The Voice is one more step to stardom.
If you would like to hear Allegra sing, she will be performing at Rosemary Square on March 20.
You can check out Allegra's audition here .
