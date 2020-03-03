Miami looks to knock off No. 22 Virginia

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have combined to account for 53 percent of Miami's scoring this year including 42 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Virginia, Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to score 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 56 percent of all Cavaliers points over their last five.