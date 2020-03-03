Palm Beach State College partnering with FPL to provide part-time jobs for students

The Palm Beach State College is partnering with Florida Power & Light to provide part-time job opportunities for students who are currently enrolled in school.
The program includes a paid training of $12 an hour for customer service representatives at FPL's Customer Care Canter East office located at Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
According to FPL, 15 students are expected to fill the positions. Students must have at least a 3.0 grade point average and be able to work 20 to 29 hours per week.
“It’s a great benefit because we’re bringing new talent into the organization,’’ said FPL Senior Customer Care Manager Silvio Martinez. “They come in as customer service employees while they are students. This is an opportunity for them to learn customer service skills that are important in any field today. We’ve also had a high rate of student employees become full time after graduation.”
Students can be majoring in any field and can continue to work as long as they are enrolled in school, added Martinez.
“The students give us their school schedule, and we work around it,” he said. “We allow time off for finals and midterms, and we really support them with their career growth. Our goal is for them to succeed in school.”
According to PBSC, the partnership with FPL is a win-win for the company and the students.
“FPL is one of the largest employers in Palm Beach County,” said Karen Cover, manager of the Career Center on the Lake Worth campus. “We are the largest institution of higher learning in Palm Beach County. It only made sense for us to collaborate in this way. It’s such a great opportunity for Palm Beach State College students to get access to professional experience while they are in school. If our students do a great job and if this is a great experience for them, I think we can continue to partner for years to come and grow the program.”
The information sessions will be held Wednesday, March 11, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Center for Bachelor's Programs Room CBP and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in room BR 118 at the Lake Worth campus.
Students can register for the session on Handshake, via the Career Center website .
The deadline to apply for the positions is April 6.
The eight-week training starts on May 12.
For more information, call 561-868-3066.
Scripps Only Content 2020