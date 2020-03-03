Teen shot near elementary school in West Palm Beach

A teenager was shot near a West Palm Beach elementary school Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened at 8 p.m. near the Seminole Trails Elementary School located at 4075 Willow Pond Rd.
One juvenile suffered a gunshot wound on the hand following a confrontation.
There is a major police presence on the scene, including school police, since law enforcement officers did not originally know what was happening in the area.
Officials say the incident is not related to the school .
Investigators say they do not have a suspect in custody.
