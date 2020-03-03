Third presumptive coronavirus patient in isolation in Florida

A third person with a presumptive case of coronavirus is now under isolation in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday.
The governor said a California woman has tested positive for the virus in a state lab in Florida. She's the sister of a Hillsborough County woman who's infected with coronavirus.
Gov. DeSantis said both women recently returned from traveling to northern Italy, which doctors said is a hot zone for the virus.
"She's a resident of California, so technically won't count as a case in Florida, but she is being isolated in Florida," said Gov. DeSantis about the new patient. "And so it will count on the CDC's statistics as a California positive, but she is currently in Florida under self isolation."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
The governor added that a roommate of the Hillsborough County coronavirus patient is also being monitored.
"There is a roommate, in addition to the sister, who is in isolation, has not been symptomatic yet, but obviously that's something to monitor," Gov. DeSantis said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still has to confirm the coronavirus diagnosis in the California woman. Until that happens, it will be considered a presumptive case.
The governor also said multiple health professionals are being tested after coming in contact with a Manatee County man who has coronavirus.
"You have some that have been determined medium to high risk of transmission, others low," said Gov. DeSantis. "There are four tests currently outstanding, so not received a positive yet."
For the latest information about coronavirus in Florida, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020