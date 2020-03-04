Another Florida resident tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, but that patient is currently in isolation in Washington state.
"We got a call from the Department of Health in Washington state, letting us know that it was a Florida resident," the governor said during a news conference at the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. "We believe it was somebody that had been traveling in Asia recently, probably in China."
Gov. DeSantis said the new Florida patient is currently in self-isolation in Washington state.
"Positive test, self-isolation, but they will be released from that once they test negative," the governor said, adding that it's unclear where in Florida the new patient is from.
WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:
The governor said that, to date, there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida: a man in his 60s in Manatee County and a woman in her 20s from Hillsborough County.
In addition, the sister of the Hillsborough County woman has tested positive for a presumptive case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, however that case still needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"There are a number of cases that are outstanding in terms of tests," said Gov. DeSantis, "We have some tests outstanding for both of those cases for the contacts."
The governor said almost 1,000 people in Florida have been monitored for symptoms of coronavirus since January.
"The risk to the community at this time remains low," Gov. DeSantis said.
State officials are planning to hold a conference call with school superintendents across the state on Wednesday to give them the latest information about the coronavirus.
The governor said county and state health departments are ready to consult with Florida school districts, if needed.
"We don't see that as being a need right now because we've had limited positive tests," Gov. DeSantis said.
For questions related to coronavirus, contact the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can get the latest information about coronavirus in Florida by clicking here.
