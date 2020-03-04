Bear Lakes Middle School on lockdown

Bear Lakes Middle School in West Palm Beach is on a code yellow lockdown Wednesday afternoon because of a police investigation.
A spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County said the security incident appears to involve a prank call, and police are sweeping the school campus as a precaution.
The initial sweep by West Palm Beach police uncovered nothing at the school, which is located at 3505 Shenandoah Road, but the search continues, according to a spokesperson.
No other details about the incident have been released.
During a code yellow lockdown, no one is allowed in or out of any buildings on campus, but classes are in session as normal.
The lockdown is expected to be lifted soon.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
Scripps Only Content 2020