Bloomberg a big hit in Palm Beach County

It's a packed house at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Multiple people like former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn spoke about presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.
"We need a candidate who embodies in his life story everything that Donald Trump is not," he said.
Even the current West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James praised him.
"Mike will be our ally our friend in the White House," he said.
They believe the former New York City mayor should be the nominee.
"He will partner with West Palm Beach and cities all around the country to make sure that the economy works for all Americans," James said.
An energetic crowd in West Palm Beach, quick to show their support when it was announced Bloomberg won American Samoa.
Minutes later the former mayor hit the stage speaking about building coalitions, stopping gun violence and affordable health care for everybody.
"All across America I've been talking with voters. And my message is simple, I am running to beat Donald Trump," Bloomberg said.
And making a direct appeal to Florida voters.
"Our plans are sensible, workable and achievable. And we have the record and the resources to defeat Trump in swing states the Democrats lost in 2016 like Florida," he said.
Before ever arriving in West Palm Beach a group of demonstrators also made their presence known that they will be standing by President Trump this November.
"We're energized about our chances this year and we're showing the people driving by that this is Trump country," Michael Barnett, chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County said.
Bloomberg's campaign folks say he will look at the number but don't expect a big announcement because he's in it to win it. They'll wait until March 17 voting, the night of Florida's primary to make a decision.
