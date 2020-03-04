Coronavirus Q&A on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

With more cases of the coronavirus surfacing, including in Florida, many of you have questions about how to protect yourself.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., Dr. David Dodson, an infectious disease specialist in West Palm Beach, will answer your questions about coronavirus LIVE on our WPTV Facebook and Instagram pages.
WPTV journalist Michelle Quesada will moderate the question and answer session.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Dr. Dodson has practiced internal medicine and infectious disease in West Palm Beach since 1985.
A graduate of Cornell University Medical College, Dr. Dodson is double board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians.
Dr. Dodson founded the Travelers Medical Service in West Palm Beach and has counseled thousands of people over the years about safe and healthy travel practices.
In addition to WPTV's Facebook and Instagram pages, you can watch Dr. Dodson's question and answer session live on WPTV.com and our free WPTV mobile app.
For the latest information about coronavirus in Florida, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020