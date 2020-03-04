Cross Country: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.
The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $215.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.5 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $57.7 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $822.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Cross Country said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $212 million.
Cross Country shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.96, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCRN