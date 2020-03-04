Dozens of dogs rescued from feces, urine, green slime

62 dogs are being nursed back to health at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves after investigators say they rescued the animals from a trailer near Lake City.
Authorities said a total of 118 dogs were rescued this week, and two people now under arrest for felony animal cruelty.
"It started with probably eight to 10 animals and never spayed or neutered any of them, and this is what happens when dogs just keep breeding and breeding and breeding," said Lauree Simmons, President of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.
The dogs arrived Tuesday at the animal rescue facility. Others went to surrounding shelters and rescues, most of them in need of veterinary care.
"They were living in a foot and a half of feces and urine and green slime," said Simmons. "We had to wear masks when we went in to get them. Just the horrible conditions these poor animals were living in. I literally broke down in tears."
Fortunately, the owners surrendered the dogs so they can get the care they desperately need.
