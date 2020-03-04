Fatal crash closes all lanes of I-95 southbound in Boynton

A deadly wreck involving a semi on Interstate 95 southbound is causing heavy delays Wednesday afternoon in Boynton Beach.
The Florida Department of Transportation said the wreck occurred just after 1:30 p.m. north of the Woolbright Road exit.
As of 2:24 p.m., all southbound lanes are blocked.
There is at least one other vehicle involved in the wreck with the tractor-trailer. The semi has heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.
Just before 3 p.m., there were boxes and other debris spotted strewn across the road. Southbound delays are occurring back to the Lantana Road exit.
The Florida Highway Patrol and multiple fire rescue trucks are at the scene.
Drivers are urged to use caution and seek an alternate route.
