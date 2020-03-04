Another Florida resident tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, but that person is currently in isolation in Washington state.
"We got a call from the Department of Health in Washington state, letting us know that it was a Florida resident," the governor said during a news conference at the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. "We believe it was somebody that had been traveling in Asia recently, probably in China."
Gov. DeSantis said the new Florida patient is currently in self-isolation in Washington state.
"They will be released from that once they test negative," the governor said, adding that it's unclear at this point where in Florida the new patient is from.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
The governor said on Tuesday that a third person with a presumptive case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, is being isolated in Florida.
For questions related to coronavirus, contact the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
