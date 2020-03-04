Lockdown lifted at Bear Lakes Middle School

A lockdown has been lifted at Bear Lakes Middle School in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon following a police investigation.
A spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County said police swept the school campus as a precaution after a prank call was received.
The sweep by West Palm Beach police and school district police uncovered nothing at the school, which is located at 3505 Shenandoah Road.
During the code yellow lockdown, no one was allowed in or out of any buildings on campus, but classes were in session as normal.
The lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m.
