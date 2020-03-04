Mom of California terrorist to plead to destroying evidence

Mom of California terrorist to plead to destroying evidence
In this Dec. 7, 2015, file photo, San Bernardino County employees hold up photos of the San Bernardino shooting victims during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, Calif. Rafia Sultana Shareef, a.k.a. Rafia Farook, of Corona, mother of Farook the male shooter in 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge of intending to impede a federal criminal investigation by shredding a map her son generated in connection with the attack. Rafia Farook has agreed to plead guilty to a one-count information charging her with alteration, destruction, and mutilation of records. (Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
March 3, 2020 at 9:49 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 9:49 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of a terrorist who killed 14 people in a 2015 attack on a Christmas party in California has agreed to plead guilty to destroying evidence by shredding a map her son may have used to plan the massacre.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday that 66-year-old Rafia Shareef of Corona agreed to enter the plea in Riverside federal court.

She could face 18 months in prison.

Shareef’s son, Syed Farook, and his wife Tashfeen Malik opened fire with semiautomatic rifles on a Christmas party gathering of San Bernardino County employees. The attackers were later killed in a police shootout.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.