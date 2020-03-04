Palm Beach County school officials to address coronavirus

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
School officials in Palm Beach County are working to prepare for any potential impacts from the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, school board members will review and update the district's Infectious Disease Plan, which lays out the emergency response to illnesses and outbreaks within schools.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the Director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, will provide an update on coronavirus prevention at Wednesday's meeting.
"The Palm Beach County School District has a robust, long-standing professional relationship with the FDOH and will work in close collaboration with all public health officials and governmental agencies throughout the state to provide guidance, promote awareness, and initiate response actions as needed," said Superintendent Donald Fennoy in a statement.
The district said it's following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare for any potential cases.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said that state officials are holding a conference call with school superintendents on Wednesday to give them the latest information about the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The governor said county and state health departments are ready to consult with Florida school districts, if needed.
"We don't see that as being a need right now because we've had limited positive tests," Gov. DeSantis said.
The governor added it's unclear how vulnerable children are to the virus.
"You have the underlying conditions and then you have seniors who are really susceptible," said Gov. DeSantis. "They did a study in China, they had hardly anyone under 15 who had even been a record of infection. So they're trying to figure out, are they less likely to be infected if they're minors, or do they just develop symptoms that are so mild, it kind of evades detection?"
The School District of Palm Beach County said last week that kitchens at all 179 schools in the district will be thoroughly cleaned for the next 30 days to ward off any germs.
To date, the CDC has confirmed two cases of coronavirus in Florida.
