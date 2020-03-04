Place of Hope dedicates transitional housing in Boca Raton

Place of Hope dedicated and cut the ribbon on South Florida’s newest transitional housing option Monday night.
It will become the Marshall and Vera Lea Rinker Village and Gary Peters Family Transitional Housing Complex in Boca Raton.
The completion of the Gary Peters Transitional Housing Complex is the first building on the Marshall and Vera Lea Rinker Village, which will ultimately comprise four buildings. Each building will have eight units, and the expanded campus will be able to accommodate approximately 64 beds in total. Eventually, the overall Leighan and David Rinker campus will eventually provide more than 100 beds.
Through his Gary Peters Family Foundation, Peters gave Place of Hope the lead donation of $500,000 toward the new building. Peter’s friend, the late Arthur Remillard, donated $100,000.
