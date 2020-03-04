St. Lucie County residents rally against tax rates

Residents on the Treasure Coast rallied against the property tax rate in St. Lucie County Tuesday evening.
Dozens of people held up signs outside of the St. Lucie County Commission Chambers.
Right now I am renting which I know because of the taxes being so high,” Bonel Piere said. “I know that’s a concern not just for myself but for a lot vets that I know are trying to own home.”
Piere says his dream is to own a home in St. Lucie County. He says if the property taxes were lower his dream would be a lot closer.
“Being able to go to work and actually get paid and being able to pay their taxes without feeling that it’s a big burden,” Piere said.
He joins county commissioner candidate Christopher Thompson in fighting for a lower property tax rate in St. Lucie County.
Depending on what part of the county you live in the millage rate is between 19 to 25 mills.
“What I’m telling you is our neighboring counties have basic infrastructure and they pay less than us,” Thompson said. So the reason that we are paying more is because not all the expenses we have are basic it’s a lot of extravagant things. We can take those down and then lower our tax rates as well.”
Incumbent Commissioner Linda Bartz was not available for an on-camera interview - but a county spokesperson emailed WPTV a statement.
