St. Lucie County residents rally against tax rates



"While there are tax watch groups and candidates running for office that focus on the county's millage rate – what residents and businesses pay in taxes is a formula of the millage rate times the property values. The 2019 Tax Watch study shows that per capital St. Lucie County's total property taxes were $1,604 compared to the statewide average of $1,597 or $7 more. Additionally, the per capita county property taxes were $602 for unincorporated St. Lucie County (those outside city limits) compared to the county state average of $615 or $13 less. The per capital taxable values for St. Lucie County ranked 25th at $67,599, while the state average was $89,392. Lower values require a higher millage to generate the same revenue. A good example of this is Monroe County – it has the lowest millage rate, but residents pay the highest in taxes.



Last year was the last year in a five-year plan that the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners had been working on to create a sustainable budget. Looking back over the past six year, County Commissioners have decreased the aggregate millage rate four times and increased it twice. Both millage increases (2016 and 2018) were done primarily to fund an increase for the Sheriff's Office ($5.3 million and $5.9 million respectively). Following the final budget hearing, the County Commission heard loud and clear from the residents that they wanted to see a reduction in the millage rate and the staff and Commissioners are focusing on reducing the millage in the upcoming budget process, which is just getting underway."