'Star Trek' actor gets 'horse semen' in divorce settlement

William Shatner really likes horses.
So much so that he will take ownership of "all horse semen" from his beloved animals as part of his divorce settlement.
According to court documents obtained by People , Shatner and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Shatner, divided their assets, including their homes and animals, Tuesday.
The 88-year-old "Star Trek" actor will get to keep two horses and two dogs, as well as ownership of "all horse semen" and horse equipment used for breeding the animals.
Shatner also gets to keep their California home and ranch.
His ex-wife, meanwhile, will get their homes in Malibu, California, and Versailles, Kentucky.
Shatner filed for divorce in December after more than 18 years of marriage.
