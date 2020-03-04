State plans to widen turnpike on Treasure Coast

By 2045, the plan is to double the width of the turnpike between Jupiter and Fort Pierce from two lanes to four each way.
Tuesday, FDOT went before Martin County Commissioners to outline its' billion-dollar plan.
In an effort to alleviate congestion at the exits, all toll plazas will be moved from there.
“They’ll be on the mainline so instead of at the interchange, they’ll be between the interchanges. That’ll be all-electronic tolling so you’ll use your Sunpass or be tolled-by-plate," said Project Manager Brian Ribaric with FDOT.
The map has two new exits proposed for St. Lucie County, one at Crosstown Parkway, the other at Midway Road.
No new full exits where you can get on or off in Martin County. While there is a proposal to connect the turnpike and I-95 near Bridge Road, some commissioners are wondering, why no interchange at Kanner Highway.
Commissioner Doug Smith looking for FDOT to spell out why it wouldn’t be feasible.
“There are probably a whole host of reasons why it won’t work. But I think the Commission and the MPO (Metropolitan Planning Organization) need to fully understand what are those issues," said Smith.
An FDOT spokeswoman says engineers did look at the idea but determined that several red lights along Kanner would have to be added, impeding traffic flow and causing delays.
The project study for the 36-mile Treasure Coast corridor will be complete next spring.
If you’re interested in learning more, a public meeting will be held Thursday at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
