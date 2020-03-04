Village of Tequesta working to 'wipe out' coronavirus

The Village of Tequesta is implementing a new program to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Village manager implemented "wipe out" in efforts to keep the work environment clean and safe.
Public Works staff bought Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer and delivered it to every village employee.
Each morning at 8:30 a.m. or at shift change, all employees should spend five minutes wiping down office areas including phones, desk, common spaces, printers, door knobs, arm rests and more.
The village is also encouraging employees to watch a video, the Fire Chief and his staff created about the coronavirus.
Scripps Only Content 2020