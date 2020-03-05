ADT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported a loss of $72 million in its fourth quarter.
The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.
The home security company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $424 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.13 billion.
ADT expects full-year revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.3 billion.
ADT shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined slightly more than 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.25, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.
