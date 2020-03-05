Coronavirus affecting leisure travel across the globe

Susan Gootnick sits at her dining room table frustrated and discouraged. April 3 is her 50th anniversary with the love of her life, Steve. They booked a cruise starting in Italy for the month of May but because of the coronavirus, it doesn't appear it's going to happen.
"We got frightened. We've been watching television, listening to the president. He put out a warning a stage three I think it's called warning that if you don't have to travel that you shouldn't," she said.
According to the World Health Organization, in Italy, there are more than 3,089 confirmed cases.
"If you're older you're more susceptible so we're very frightened," she said.
They paid $10,000 for the cruise with Oceania cruise lines. According to the Gootnicks, the deadline for them to cancel is Monday and they'll only get 50% of their money back.
"This was something that we were looking forward to. Life gives us a lot of different directions in our life day to day this wasn't supposed to happen," Steve Gootnick said.
In a statement on their website, Oceania says they have put in effect several safety protocols on their ships because of the coronavirus spread.
The statement says they've added additional cleaning and disinfection protocols, forbidden any guest who has traveled from China, Hong Kong and any city in Italy under a quarantine order by the government from traveling with them and they will be conducting health screenings for all guest from affected areas.
"It's just awful, this was supposed to be a celebration and it's turned out to be really horrible," Susan said.
The Gootnicks say they are absolutely not going on the cruise. So what will they do for their 50th wedding anniversary? They say they'll think of something special to do.
Scripps Only Content 2020