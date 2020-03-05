Elizabeth Warren ends her presidential campaign

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign, two days after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, according to the New York Times and CNN.
Warren picked up 65 delegates throughout the Democratic primary process, but she trails frontrunners Joe Biden (596) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (531) by hundreds of delegates.
On top of a likely insurmountable lead, Warren finished in a disappointing third place in her home state of Massachusetts on Tuesday.
Warren's deicision comes after she announced on Wednesday she would reasses her campaign. She's the second candidate to drop out following Super Tuesday, following in the footsteps of Mike Bloomberg. She's the fourth candidate to drop out following Saturday's South Carolina primary — Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) ended their campaigns over the weekend.
As of mid-morning Thursday, Warren had not announced which candidate she will endorse.
Biden, Sanders and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) are the only candidates remaining for the Democratic presidential nomination. Gabbard has picked up one pledged delegate throughout the primary process.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
