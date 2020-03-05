5 Florida residents who traveled to China test positive for coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis says five Florida residents who recently traveled to China have tested positive for coronavirus and are being quarantined.
The governor didn't specify where the residents are being quarantined at.
"They're not going to be released from quarantine until they test negative," Gov. DeSantis said on Thursday. "We don't that having any impact on the people actually living in Florida."
In addition, the governor said an elderly Santa Rosa County man has presumptively tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, in a state lab. That positive test still needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. DeSantis said the man, who is over the age of 70, had severe underlying medical conditions.
"He had been doing international travel," the governor said. "He's not in shape to fully answer all the questions, so there's an investigation ongoing."
On Wednesday, the governor said a third Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
That patient is currently in isolation in Washington state after recently returning from Asia.
