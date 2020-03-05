Gov. DeSantis to speak about mental health

Mental health will take center stage on Thursday when Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference near Tallahassee.
The governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis are scheduled to speak at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.
The announcement will involve mental health grants, according to the governor's office.
It's unclear if Gov. DeSantis will provide an update at the news conference about coronavirus cases in Florida.
On Wednesday, the governor said a third Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
That patient is currently in isolation in Washington state after recently returning from Asia. The case still needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Scripps Only Content 2020