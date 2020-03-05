Jupiter offers discounted Uber rides for St. Patrick's Day

The town of Jupiter wants to make sure you get home safe on St. Patrick's Day.
Officials are offering vouchers for a discount on Uber rides.
You can get one $15 off voucher to be used within town limits from 7 p.m. on March 17 until 2 a.m. on March 18.
There is a limited number of vouchers available per night. Offer only valid for use in the Jupiter area.
Use the following link t.uber.com/LuckyU to add a coupon to your UBER app.
Issues involving redemption and/or use of the Uber voucher should be directed to info@jupiter.fl.us.
