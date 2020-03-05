Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are reporting a third person who's tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus that appears to be spreading across the U.S. Two of the cases have been confirmed while the third one made public Tuesday is awaiting confirmation from federal health officials. The most recent patient is the sister of the woman whose infection had previously been confirmed. Both had been traveling together in Italy. Meanwhile, Florida health officials also expressed frustration that New York officials didn't inform them of the infection of a New York patient who had traveled to Miami. Florida learned about the case through the news media.