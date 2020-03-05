Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CAMPAIGN FINANCING-FLORIDA
Florida House OK's proposal to ban public cash for campaigns
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has approved a pair of measures that would ask voters in November to stop using public money to fund political campaigns for statewide office. During the 2018 election, statewide candidates siphoned nearly $10 million from the state's general fund to help fuel their campaigns. Candidates for governor, attorney general, chief financial officer and agricultural commissioner can receive public money if they agree to spending limits. A similar proposal in the Senate never made it out of committee, but the chamber can consider the measure approved by the House.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AGENCY-INVESTIGATION
Florida sues domestic violence agency over executive pay
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is suing a non-profit domestic violence agency, claiming its board members and executives deliberately hid exorbitant salaries, bonuses and other compensation. The lawsuit filed Wednesday by the the Department of Children and Families seeks more than $30 million in damages from the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The lawsuit comes after officials learned former coalition president and CEO Tiffany Carr received $7.5 million in compensation for the three years before she resigned last November.
HOME HEALTH AIDE ARRESTED
Home health aide accused of stealing thousands from woman
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a 27-year-old home health aide is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an ailing woman she was hired to help. Police say Shantel Monique Byrd was arrested last Thursday and charged with using another person's information and elderly exploitation. Court records show Byrd had worked as an aide for the woman for more than three years. The woman had suffered a stroke that caused her to be paralyzed on the right side. Byrd is accused of using the woman's debit and credit cards to buy personal items and pay bills.
FBI-TERRORISM TIPS
FBI handling of terror-related tips is flawed, report finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department watchdog report says the FBI must better handle tips and leads on potential terrorism suspects. That includes evaluating whether individuals with mental health problems pose legitimate threats to public safety. The report from the inspector general's office identifies what it says are weakness and inconsistencies in how the FBI assesses tips on subjects known as homegrown violent extremists. Those are people who are motivated by jihadist ideology and are operating in the U.S. independent of foreign terror organizations. The report underscores the FBI's challenges in preventing violence from people whose actions and ideology may be disturbing without actually violating federal law.
AP-BBA-RAYS-THREATS
Man charged with threatening Rays players, other athletes
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A New York sports gambler is facing federal charges in Florida related to threatening social media messages sent to players with the Tampa Bay Rays and other teams. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa announced a charge Wednesday of transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce against 23-year-old Benjamin Tucker Patz. A criminal complaint says Patz made numerous violent threats last year against athletes and their family members through anonymous Instagram accounts. The Tampa Bay Rays lost a home baseball game last July to the Chicago White Sox. Investigators say Patz later sent threatening Instagram messages to four players for the Rays and one player for the White Sox.
AP-US-XGR-CHILD ARRESTED-FLORIDA
Florida lawmakers rally behind 6-year-old arrested at school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are rallying behind a 6-year-old girl who was zip-tied at school and arrested last fall. Six-year-old Kaia Rolle watched from the gallery of the Florida House with her grandmother as lawmakers stood with her in solidarity when they approved legislation requiring law enforcement authorities to put procedures in place for arresting children under 10 years old. The child's family last month made footage captured by the officer's body camera public. The video showed the crying young girl asking for someone to help her and pleading with the arresting officer for “a second chance." The officer was later fired.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Third case of COVID-19 infection reported in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are reporting a third person who's tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus that appears to be spreading across the U.S. Two of the cases have been confirmed while the third one made public Tuesday is awaiting confirmation from federal health officials. The most recent patient is the sister of the woman whose infection had previously been confirmed. Both had been traveling together in Italy. Meanwhile, Florida health officials also expressed frustration that New York officials didn't inform them of the infection of a New York patient who had traveled to Miami. Florida learned about the case through the news media.
BOY LEFT ALONE
Deputies: Boy left alone without water and food for 9 days
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 39-year-old woman is facing child neglect charges after a boy was left alone at a home without running water or electricity. Escambia County Sheriff's deputies say they conducted a wellness check at a home on Feb. 14. A witness told investigators that the child had been alone since Feb. 5. Another neighbor told deputies the child had asked him for water and he saw the home wasn't suitable for the boy when he took bottled water to him. The child's age and relationship to Beede was redacted from the report.
PANTHER DEATH
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. Wildlife officials say it's the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of nine total deaths this year. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 3-year-old male panther were found Monday in Hendry County on a rural road west of LaBelle. Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS
Florida bill targets 'phony baloney' use of support animals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida landlords wouldn't be able to prohibit emotional support animals, but people who falsely claim to need one could face jail time under a bill unanimously passed by the Senate. The bill passed Tuesday would ensure renters who need emotional support animals are protected. The legislation also would create penalties of up to 60 days and jail and a $500 fine for people who falsely or fraudulently claim to need the animals in order to move their pets into an apartment where they wouldn't otherwise be allowed.