Local businesses taking extra precautions to prevent coronavirus

As the coronavirus speads, local businesses are preparing for what's usually one of the busiest times of the tourist season.
"We are constantly cleaning the common areas," said Rick Netzel with the Best Western in West Palm Beach.
Netzel said he and his team are taking extra precautions.
"The touch screens, the door knobs, the handrails, the front desk. Everything." said Netzel.
Netzel said the hotel is sold out, and for the most part, it’s business as usual. But he’s starting to see a small dip in bookings for March, especially among international guests.
Either way, Netzel is confident in the cleanliness of the hotel.
"We have available for our guests the disposable wipes and sanitizer hand solution, so we are prepared," said Netzel.
"I coughed and then felt really paranoid about coughing, like, people are going to look at me funny," said Scott Rahn, a customer at Starbucks.
On Wednesday, the coffee company announced it’s temporarily not allowing the use of personal cups and tumblers at its North American stores to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"Every day you’re reading more about it and the market and everything," said Rahn. "Instead of shaking hands, it’s going to be knee bumps and all that stuff is coming."
Many local businesses said they're going to continue operations as normal while increasing coronavirus awareness with their staff and customers.
