New affordable housing complex opens in Palm Beach County

A new housing complex for low and moderate-income families opened Wednesday in central Palm Beach County.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Mango Cove apartments located at 1553 Florida Mango Rd. near Lake Clarke Shores.
Neighborhood Renaissance said they raised more than $4 million to help fund the project. The 36-unit rental community is deed restricted to keep housing affordable for local residents.
Units offer two bedrooms, two baths an open kitchen and laundry in each home.
Wells Fargo, the Community Foundation of Palm Beach and Martin County and TD Bank Foundation also seeded the project with more than $300,000 in predevelopment grants.
