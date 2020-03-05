Planned Parenthood hosts Tradition of Choice Luncheon in West Palm Beach

Planned Parenthood celebrated their 29th annual Tradition of Choice Luncheon in Palm Beach County on Thursday.
More than 600 supporters filled the ballroom at the Kravis Center of the Arts in West Palm Beach.
The funds raised benefit Planned Parenthood’s preventative health care, which includes cancer screenings, family planning and now the transgender community.
“We’re really proud to have started services for our transgender community here in Palm Beach County, and we are now continuing to offer free services for teens and financial services,” Laura Goodhue, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood.
The organization was able to raise $500,000.
Protesters were seen outside of the event expressing their concerns over Planned Parenthood being an abortion care provider.
