Primary voters urged to use mail in ballots over coronavirus concern

Palm Beach County’s Elections Supervisor is urging more voters to use mail-in ballots rather than face crowds and growing concern over coronavirus at polling places.
“This is a way to vote without having to be around crowds,” says Wendy Sartory Link.
“We’re trying to push vote by mail because it’s easy for people and postage pre-paid so it doesn’t cost them anything,” the supervisor says.
Sartory Link says it’s been a challenge to purchase supplies necessary for keeping polling places and equipment clean.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
“It’s almost impossible to get hand sanitizer right now we’re working with the county the county has also helped us with their purchasing power to maybe get some things,” she says.
Election workers and volunteers are being advised to stay home if they feel sick as well as wiping down equipment and using gloves.
Early voting begins on Saturday at 16 locations in Palm Beach County and all polling places will be open on Primary Day, March 17.
Voters still have until a Saturday deadline to request a mail-in ballot.
Scripps Only Content 2020