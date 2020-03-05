Skimmer found on 7-Eleven gas pump near Boynton Beach

March 5, 2020 at 9:31 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 9:43 AM

If you recently purchased gas at a 7-Eleven in southern Palm Beach County, check your bank and credit card statements.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that management at a store, located on 4900 Le Chalet Blvd. near Boynton Beach, was conducting routine service on the pumps.

During the process, a skimmer was located on pump 6.

PBSO said the skimmer is believed to have been connected to the gas pumps for several hours.

If you purchased gas recently at this 7-Eleven, the sheriff’s office is asking the public to check their accounts and report unauthorized charges to their bank or credit card companies.

