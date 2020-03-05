Syracuse, Miami meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Elijah Hughes is averaging 19.1 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Orange. Buddy Boeheim is also a key contributor, producing 15.4 points per game. The Hurricanes have been led by Dejan Vasiljevic, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 34 percent of the 215 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last three games. He's also converted 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.