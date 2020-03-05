Treasure Coast schools take precautions against coronavirus

School districts along the Treasure Coast are stepping up procedures to prevent the coronavirus and keep parents informed.
“It is an opportunity to educate, not scare, individuals,” said Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David Moore.
On Thursday, Moore briefed a room full of custodians, health assistants and principals at Vero Beach High School.
“We’re scrubbing buses, we’re scrubbing classrooms on a daily basis insuring the environment we provide for our students is extremely clean and extremely healthy,” Moore said.
The district is using electrostatic spray machines to disinfect schools and buses every day.
In Martin County, the district also has the cleaning machines.
“We ordered more so we can have additional, and these are high-volume sprayers for disinfecting areas," said Martin County Superintendent Laurie Gaylord.
Superintendents were briefed by the governor over a conference call on Wednesday about the virus, and so far no schools have to cancel events or activities or classes.
“It's way down the road, but every district, including the school district of Indian River County, needs to be prepared,” Moore said.
Scripps Only Content 2020