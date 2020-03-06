DC United faces Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference play

Inter Miami CF (0-1-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (0-1-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF visits DC United in Eastern Conference action.
DC United went 13-10-11 overall during the 2019 season while going 7-4-6 at home. DC United scored 43 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.
Inter Miami CF takes the field for the second game in franchise history. Inter Miami CF lost its first game in MLS play 1-0 to Los Angeles FC.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Donovan Pines (injured).
Inter Miami CF: Denso Ulysse (injured), George Acosta (injured), Julian Carranza (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.