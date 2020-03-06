'Dori Saves Lives' working to stop distracted, impaired driving

Dori Saves Lives held its 14th annual Driver's Ed Conference on Friday at The Safe Schools Institute in Boca Raton.
The conference was held at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School.
The goal is to educate students and driver's education teachers on how to combat distracted driving.
"This is going to change behavior. Law enforcement can only stop a certain amount of cars and you gotta educate the motoring public and the pedestrians and now especially with this distracted driving,” said Irv Slosberg, the chairman of Dori Saves Lives.
Dori Saves Lives is holding two statewide school contests, a video PSA contest and a poster contest.
