Fort Pierce police investigate fatal shooting

Fort Pierce police said a person was shot and killed Thursday night.
Officers responded to shooting activity at about 7:07 p.m. in the 500 block of N 18th St.
When they arrived at the scene, police found a wounded victim who was transported to a local hospital. The victim, whose name has not been released, later died.
Fort Pierce police detectives said they are following up on leads and working to identify the shooter.
Call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 800-273-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the case.
