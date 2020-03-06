Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Every and Rory McIlroy had the best two scores at Bay Hill on Thursday. They have next to nothing in common except for being past champions of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy is the No. 1 player in the world. He shot 66 in the morning. Every is the No. 309 player in the word whose only two PGA Tour victories were at Bay Hill. In tougher conditions with the wind, he shot 65. That's his lowest score at Bay Hill. And it's 20 shots better than his last PGA Tour round six days ago at the Honda Classic.
MIAMI (AP) — The Clevelander nightclub at Marlins Park won't make the team this year. The club beyond the left field wall at field level has closed. It included a swimming pool, dancers and DJs, and had been a staple at the ballpark since it opened in 2012. The space will still be accessible to fans with different seating and without the pool, but the bar remains. Marlins Park has undergone a gradual makeover since Derek Jeter's group bought the team in late 2017. Before the 2019 season, Jeter removed the kitschy home run sculpture from the outfield.
MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson is about to collect a whole slew of records. Most 3-pointers by any player in either of his first two NBA seasons. Most 3-pointers by a Miami Heat player in a season. And he’s already tied the league record for most 3-pointers by an undrafted player in a season. He’s not just going to break them. He might smash them. There are 20 games left in the season, and Robinson is up to 225 3-pointers — the most recent nine coming in Miami’s 116-113 win over Orlando on Wednesday night.
SUNRISE, Fla (AP) — Torey Krug scored 4:08 into overtime, Patrice Bergeron also had a goal and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 for their fourth straight win. Moments before he scored, Krug led a 2-on-1 rush with David Pastrnak that was disrupted by MacKenzie Weegar's poke check. Pastrnak recovered the puck in the corner and passed to Krug, who wheeled into the high slot and slapped the winner past Chris Driedger. Jaroslav Halak stopped 32 shots for the NHL-leading Bruins. Driedger made 25 saves and Weegar scored, but Florida dropped a franchise-worst eighth straight home game and lost its fourth game in a row overall.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Vasilevskiy completed his 21st career shutout to help Tampa Bay win for the second time in five games. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning. Carey Price finished with 19 saves for Montreal, which was shut out for the first time this season. Hedman reached the 10-goal mark for the seventh consecutive season, joining Nashville’s Roman Josi and San Jose’s Brent Burns as the only active defensemen with 10-or-more goals seven straight seasons.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson keeps blowing by defenders, getting into the lane and finishing as well as any men's basketball player in the Southeastern Conference. The Florida sophomore also has a deft touch from long range that has helped him emerge as the team's most dynamic player this season. He’s been at his best over the last 10 games. He's averaging 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds the last five weeks while helping the Gators solidify an NCAA Tournament berth for the fourth straight year. A quick first step has been integral to his on-court success.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scott Piercy has lost two endorsement deals for sharing a homophobic meme poking fun at Pete Buttigieg and referencing far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. Piercy this week shared a meme on Instagram on the news Buttigieg had suspended his Democratic presidential campaign and highlights his sexuality as an openly gay man. Piercy posted an apology and said he would do better. That wasn't enough for two of his sponsors. Titleist confirms it terminated his contract. Clothing maker J. Lindebergh says in a statement Thursday it has no room for hate and discrimination and ended its contract with him.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Christen Press and Carli Lloyd scored in the second half to give the United States a 2-0 victory over England in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night. Alyssa Naeher made three saves to keep England scoreless and extend the top-ranked Americans' unbeated streak to 29 games. Spain beat Japan 3-1 in the earlier match at Orlando's Exploria Stadium.