Integrity Implants sets up shop in Palm Beach Gardens

A medical company changing the game for spinal surgeries will now call South Florida Home. Integrity Implants recently moved into a 15,000 square-foot facility in Palm Beach Gardens.
“Our flagship product was derived from stint technology, so we’ve taken the same concept of shrinking something small and sending it past the nerve into the disk space, expanding in width and height, and having a snowshoe-type footprint and creating a fusion with less risk to the patient for nerve injury and better result,” said CEO Chris Walsh.
The new office off Hiatt Drive includes a state-of-the-art laboratory enabling surgeons to practice implanting the company’s products.
“You know it’s important to have economic development here in our region. By having economic development, we get to keep our taxes low, so I’m encouraged when I see Integrity come here,” said Palm Beach Gardens councilwoman Maria Marino.
The company is expected to bring 150 jobs to the area -- with the majority being high paying STEM positions. They are helping to inspire the next generation.
“We are very bullish on seeing young people go back into machinery jobs, so we are going to be starting an apprentice program with Palm Beach State College,” said Walsh.
Most importantly, Integrity Implants is hoping to improve the health of those who require spinal surgery.
Walsh says he hopes to continue growing here in the area, while at the same time encouraging other medical companies throughout the country to relocate to the area.
