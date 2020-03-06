Local businesses help find homes for animals

Some Treasure Coast businesses are getting in on the efforts to help local homeless animals find a family.
Big Apple Pizza in Fort Pierce is offering to make you a free ‘pupperoni’ pizza if you adopt a dog they feature from the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.
They have been placing fliers in their take out and delivery pizza boxes featuring a dog that is available for adoption.
Right now, ‘Wesley’ is being featured. He has been at the shelter for several months.
The owner of Big Apple Pizza, Scott Van Duzer, hopes to change that.
“I saw a beer company on the west coast of Florida and I thought it was great. They had a picture of the dog on the beer and I was just like compelled to help here locally,” Van Duzer said. “I talked to Mayor Oravec and he reached out to the Humane Society and they were gracious enough to come out. They loved the idea, and I hope we can find a lot of homes for some dogs and cats who need a second chance.”
Tail-Gators Brews and Grill in Port St. Lucie is also stepping up. They will be putting fliers in their to-go bags of whichever adoptable animal is being featured. They anticipate beginning their effort next week.
Wesley will be stopping by to visit Big Apple Pizza on Friday.
