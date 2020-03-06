Mets slugger targets former FSU coach on national TV

By Peter Burke | March 6, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 11:51 AM

Pete Alonso apparently doesn't have much love for recently retired Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin.

The 2019 National League rookie of the year and New York Mets slugger took a shot at Martin during a nationally televised spring training game Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

During a live interview with ESPN broadcaster Eduardo Perez, Alonso let him hear about.

“I know you’re a Florida State alum, so I’m sorry,” Alonso told Perez. “But also, I mean, it’s not necessarily completely my fault because Mike Martin didn’t think – he didn’t really think – I was good enough. So joke’s on him.”

Alonso, of course, played for Florida from 2014-16, leading the Gators to consecutive College World Series appearances each of his final two seasons. He left school early to become a second-round draft pick of the Mets in 2016 and made his big-league debut last year, hitting 53 home runs to break the rookie record.

Perez played for Martin from 1989-91, twice leading the Seminoles to Omaha.

Despite making 17 trips to Omaha in his 40-year tenure, Martin never won a national championship.

Retiring Florida State coach Mike Martin tips his hat to spectators following the team's College World Series game against Texas Tech in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Texas Tech won 4-1.
Martin ends his career with an 11-game losing streak to the Gators, who won the 2017 national championship. The Seminoles dropped 16 of Martin's final 17 meetings against Florida, giving the Gators a 77-76 all-time record against FSU since 1980.

His son and longtime assistant Mike Martin Jr, succeeded him and is in his first season as head coach.

